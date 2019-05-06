British singer-songwriter Adele just split from her husband Simon Konecki a few weeks ago, but in the spirit of Ariana Grande, she’s using the breakup as an opportunity to embrace her independent (and creative) future.

On Sunday, the singer’s 31st birthday, Adele shared a celebratory post to her Instagram. Judging by her smile, Adele seems like she’s thrilled about this new chapter in her life.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all,” the singer wrote in her Insta post. “No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough.”

As great as her inspiring words are, though, fans have also been buzzing about what her fresh start might mean for new music. Adele has an update to share — although 30 may not be the acoustic-and-piano breakup record we’re expecting. “Bunch of f*cking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” the singer joked.

