It’s November, meaning that while some people are starting to celebrate Christmas early, others are preparing the tissues in anticipation for Adele’s upcoming album 30, which drops in a few short weeks. So far, the singer has shared her album’s tracklist and previewed the LP with just one single, “Easy On Me.” The lead single got serious about how Adele was coping with her divorce, so now, the singer has offered her fans something a little more lighthearted in the form of some hilarious bloopers.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” video saw the singer braving a wind storm and somberly looking out a window while delivering the lyrics to her piano ballad. But in some of the video’s behind-the-scenes bloopers, it’s clear that the filming process involved many more laughs. “It’s all smoke and mirrors,” she wrote alongside the bloopers.

It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UFVNcChgX6 — Adele (@Adele) November 4, 2021

At one point in the official video, Adele gets in her car and pops in a cassette tape of her “Easy On Me” single. But the blooper reel shows that actually getting the tape in her car stereo was much harder than it looked. It took multiple attempts and the assistance of her acrylic nails to get the tape to work properly.

Watch Adele’s “Easy On Me” bloopers above.

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.