adele-30-Columbia-crop-top.jpg
Columbia
Pop

Adele Announced Her First Show In Five Years And Fans Were So Excited That Her Website Reportedly Crashed

Contributing Writer

The last time Adele took the stage to perform a live concert, it was 2017. But now with a new album in the works, the singer has announced she plans to return to the stage once again in 2022, marking her first confirmed live show in five years.

The back-to-back concerts are slated to take place on July 1 and July 2 at London’s Hyde Park venue, which has an impressive capacity of 65,000. She made the exciting announcement in a very Adele way, simply writing “Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii” with a heart emoji on Twitter.

Shortly after Adele’s announcement, fans flooded to her website to attempt to simply sign up for the chance to scoop up a coveted presale ticket. But because so many user flocked to her website at once, many fans took to Twitter to report that it had crashed. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Adele’s team to get the website up and running to allow her fans to once again sign up for her presale.

This is far from the first time Adele’s fans have recently shown the singer some love. Just yesterday, Billboard shared their weekly Hot 100 chart for the week dated October 30, showing that Adele’s comeback single “Easy On Me” debuted at No. 1. In fact, “Easy On Me” saw so many streams that the single had almost double the amount of chart points as the song at No. 2, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s track “Stay.”

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

Topics: #AdeleTags: ,
