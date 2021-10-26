The last time Adele took the stage to perform a live concert, it was 2017. But now with a new album in the works, the singer has announced she plans to return to the stage once again in 2022, marking her first confirmed live show in five years.

The back-to-back concerts are slated to take place on July 1 and July 2 at London’s Hyde Park venue, which has an impressive capacity of 65,000. She made the exciting announcement in a very Adele way, simply writing “Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii” with a heart emoji on Twitter.

Shortly after Adele’s announcement, fans flooded to her website to attempt to simply sign up for the chance to scoop up a coveted presale ticket. But because so many user flocked to her website at once, many fans took to Twitter to report that it had crashed. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Adele’s team to get the website up and running to allow her fans to once again sign up for her presale.

Been trying to sign up for the Adele pre-sale link for the past 18 minutes and the website has crashed 😭😭😭 — Asyia I (@asyiaiftikhar) October 26, 2021

me signing up for Adele's website for the 500th time. pic.twitter.com/dejmlQMvIb — Liv (@manyshadesofblu) October 4, 2021

Lmao not the #Adele website crashing just at the demand for PRE SALE SIGN UP. Godspeed to the customer service reps working on the ticket sales sites the day they actually go on sale. 🙏🏻🥴 — Anthony. 🏳️‍🌈 (@anthonyball_) October 26, 2021

This is far from the first time Adele’s fans have recently shown the singer some love. Just yesterday, Billboard shared their weekly Hot 100 chart for the week dated October 30, showing that Adele’s comeback single “Easy On Me” debuted at No. 1. In fact, “Easy On Me” saw so many streams that the single had almost double the amount of chart points as the song at No. 2, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s track “Stay.”

