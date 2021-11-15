We are truly in the midst of Adele season. This past weekend saw the premiere of her CBS special Adele One Night Only, and today, she has added to her chart success: “Easy On Me” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fourth straight week on the chart dated November 20.

As for the song’s performance, it actually went down in the streaming and downloads departments but saw a rise on the radio: Over the November 5 to 11 tracking week, the song had 8.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 12 percent) and 23.6 million US streams (down 8 percent), and sold 14,600 downloads (down 7 percent).

While the No. 1 spot has been the same for a few weeks now, there were some noteworthy shake-ups in this week’s top 10. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” are now Nos. 4 and 5 respectively, making this the first time Sheeran has had multiple songs simultaneously in the top 5. Furthermore, two songs debuted in the top 10: Post Malone and The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” (at No. 6) and Silk Sonic’s (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window,” which enters the chart at No. 8.

