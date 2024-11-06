Soon there won’t be any Weekends With Adele left for fans to enjoy. The end of Adele’s highly demanded Las Vegas residency is beginning to hit her. Over the weekend, the “Easy On Me” singer reflected on her time in

The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace (which she dubbed Celine Dion’s palace) in a speech captured by The Sun.

Although Adele is “genuinely sad” added the show’s conclusion don’t expect her to call off her hiatus or as she put it an “incredibly long” break.

“This really is the beginning of the end,” she said. “There are no other f*cking shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end. It’s [the 100th and final show] the weekend before Thanksgiving, isn’t it? And that’s the last one. I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really.”

Adele continued her monologue to the sold-out crowd, saying: “They say that if you want things, and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe, and then it pays you back tenfold. I feel like that’s what’s happened with this show for me. My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best f*cking friend throughout all of that. And I’m so genuinely sad.”

As for what Adele plans to do during her time off from performing, the multiple Grammy Award winner has expressed her desire to expand her family with her fiancée Rich Paul.