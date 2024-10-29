Over the weekend, Sin City experienced an angelic shift. On October 26, Adele and Celine Dion came face-to-face during the “Chasing Pavements” latest Weekends with Adele show.

Immediately after making eye contact the two vocals burst into tears. Today (October 28), Adele reflected on their emotional embrace in a heartfelt note posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now (4 weeks to go),” she wrote. “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on, and she came to the show this weekend, and it was a surprise, and it was a MOMENT!”

Adele then turned her focus onto Celine, writing: “Celine Dion, I love you so very, very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”