A’ja Wilson wanted Beyoncé to be the next icon to stage a Las Vegas residency, but Céline Dion would be formidable consolation prize.

On Wednesday, July 24, TMZ exclusively reported that Dion is in the “final stages” of finalizing a residency with Resorts World Las Vegas “that will start either in late 2024 or early 2025.”

“The negotiations have gone on for several months,” TMZ additionally relayed. “As one source put it, ‘It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it.’ We’re told AEG will produce the show. Our sources say this is all Celine’s doing. She is determined to get back onstage to do live performances … something she talked about at length in her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. One source tells TMZ, ‘This is all her No one is pushing her to do it. She has a passion for getting back onstage, and she’s gonna do it.'”

In December 2022, Dion publicly revealed she’d been suffering from stiff-person syndrome (SPS). The rare autoimmune neurological disorder generally “causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms,” as per Johns Hopkins.

Dion was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour in May 2023 and has mostly kept out of the spotlight, though she received a standing ovation when presenting at the 2024 Grammys.

Earlier Wednesday, French journalist Thierry Moreau reported that Dion is set to sing “La Vie En Rose” with Lady Gaga at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.