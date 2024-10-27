Back in August, Adele announced her intention to take “a long break” in other words an indefinite hiatus. But before the “Chasing Pavements” singer can disappear from the spotlight, she has a few contractual obligation to handle, including making up a few rescheduled Weekends With Adele residency dates.

Yesterday (October 26), during Adele’s latest show she was greeted with a sweet surprise. As Adele made her way through The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace crowd was shocked by one face in the audience—Celine Dion. In a video captured by a concertgoer (viewable here), Adele burst into tears after coming face-to-face with Celine Dion, which Celine matched wiping tears from her eyes.

Although Adele has adorable been dubbed a cry baby by fan, due to her emotional responses to tender moments, this encounter carried significant weight. Back in January 2022, Celine Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

In the years following, Celine stepped away from performing and public life to seek treatment for the rare condition. As one of the vocalist Adele has expressed a great level of admiration for, seeing Celine Dion in good spirits in the audience, in a venue she once dominated (and rumored to return to) must have struck a nerve.

Either way, onlooker eyes also welled up at the heartfelt embrace.