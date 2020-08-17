Adele’s latest album, 25, came out in 2015, and five years later, fans are thirsting for more from the legendary singer. One fan recently asked the singer directly where her new music is, and he got an answer.

Over the weekend, Adele shared a recommendation about a self-help book, but some folks in the comments were more interested in a new release from Adele. A fan asked in the comments of the Instagram post, “Adele where’s the album,” followed by a crying emoji. Adele actually answered them, writing, “I honestly have no idea.”

There were signs earlier this year that a new record from Adele would arrive at some point this year. In January, her managers suggested that 2020 would be the year for the 25 follow-up, and while officiating a friend’s wedding in February, Adele told those in attendance, “Expect my album in September.”

However, those things were said before the coronavirus pandemic had a strong grip over the world and changed the entire music industry. So, while it’s possible that Adele intended then to release a new album towards the end of 2020, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the pandemic changed her plans to the point where she’s not sure exactly when her next release will drop.