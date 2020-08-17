Adele’s latest album, 25, came out in 2015, and five years later, fans are thirsting for more from the legendary singer. One fan recently asked the singer directly where her new music is, and he got an answer.
Over the weekend, Adele shared a recommendation about a self-help book, but some folks in the comments were more interested in a new release from Adele. A fan asked in the comments of the Instagram post, “Adele where’s the album,” followed by a crying emoji. Adele actually answered them, writing, “I honestly have no idea.”
If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️
There were signs earlier this year that a new record from Adele would arrive at some point this year. In January, her managers suggested that 2020 would be the year for the 25 follow-up, and while officiating a friend’s wedding in February, Adele told those in attendance, “Expect my album in September.”
However, those things were said before the coronavirus pandemic had a strong grip over the world and changed the entire music industry. So, while it’s possible that Adele intended then to release a new album towards the end of 2020, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the pandemic changed her plans to the point where she’s not sure exactly when her next release will drop.