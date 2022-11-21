Adele Las Vegas 2022



Adele Will Spend New Year’s Eve In Las Vegas And Expects ‘All-Out Black Tie Vibes’ At Her Residency Show



How did Adele tackle anticipatory nerves around the start of the Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency and a history of bummer New Year’s Eves? Schedule a Weekends With Adele show for New Year’s Eve.

“New Year’s Eve has always been a let down for me,” the 15-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her wearing “2023” glasses and popping champagne. “I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Adele deserves to let loose in Vegas. She finished 2021 with 30, her first release in six years, registering a fifth straight/total week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. But the “Easy On Me” songstress hasn’t had an easy 2022. She tearfully announced the postponement of Weekends With Adele due to COVID complications in January, clarifying the residency “would have been a really half-assed show” if she didn’t make the difficult decision to postpone. The rescheduled dates were confirmed in July, and Adele finally brought The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to life this weekend. The residency will stretch to March 25, 2023.

See scenes from Adele’s opening weekend below.

