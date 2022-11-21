How did Adele tackle anticipatory nerves around the start of the Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency and a history of bummer New Year’s Eves? Schedule a Weekends With Adele show for New Year’s Eve.

“New Year’s Eve has always been a let down for me,” the 15-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her wearing “2023” glasses and popping champagne. “I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Adele deserves to let loose in Vegas. She finished 2021 with 30, her first release in six years, registering a fifth straight/total week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. But the “Easy On Me” songstress hasn’t had an easy 2022. She tearfully announced the postponement of Weekends With Adele due to COVID complications in January, clarifying the residency “would have been a really half-assed show” if she didn’t make the difficult decision to postpone. The rescheduled dates were confirmed in July, and Adele finally brought The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to life this weekend. The residency will stretch to March 25, 2023.

See scenes from Adele’s opening weekend below.

Adele doing the choreography to ‘Body’ while perfoming ‘Water Under The Bridge’pic.twitter.com/l2SckPcpWa — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) November 19, 2022

Adele’s exit from her Vegas residency is magical🪄 pic.twitter.com/KvfstHc6Qr — Colyn (@colynelliott) November 19, 2022

if adele was ever this close to me i would actually pass out pic.twitter.com/q34SVuLTF4 — fran🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) November 19, 2022

ADELE LOOKS AND SOUNDS INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/Q9ewFIDCCq — Victoria (@victoriaha13) November 19, 2022

oh to be this close to Adele pic.twitter.com/CDqHS2X6uY — upu (@imyadele) November 20, 2022

one thing about adele is that her mic is always on pic.twitter.com/G7B0diWoDL — luca 🪐🍷 (@ADELEV0GUE) November 20, 2022

Adele: “do you have a favourite memory?”

Little boy: “kind of right here, right now” I AM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/DJ0OS1LKOt — “annoying ass hoe” 🍂 (@clownforadelex) November 20, 2022