Shortly after the release of her fourth album, 30, Adele announced a Las Vegas residency that was set to kick off 2022. Called Weekends With Adele, it was supposed to take over the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Sin City and hold shows every Friday and Saturday (except for one weekend) starting on January 21 until April 16. Alas, Adele was forced to postpone it just before its launch due to COVID-related delays. She shared the announcement with a tearful apology video, and nearly a month later, she’s unveiled additional details behind the problems with the residency.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Adele said “lots of delays” and limited “manpower” led to her decision to postpone the residency as she did not want to deliver subpar performances. “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele said. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It just would have been a really half-assed show, and I can’t do that.” She added, “People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this.’ And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life.”

Norton then asked Adele why she didn’t simply lower her expectations. “I’m not going to try to do a stadium show in a theatre — but it’s Vegas,” she said. “It can’t just be me on my f*cking guitar.” She also assured fans that the residency is still “100% happening.” “I’m not going to announce a new set of dates until I know that everything will definitely be ready,” she added while confirming that the Vegas shows are still scheduled for “this year.”