Adele has built a rather illustrious career as a chart-topping, award-winning, and beloved vocalist. However, should the “Easy On Me” singer wish to try something else—comedy is calling her name. During each of her Weekends With Adele residency shows, Adele’s delightful humor and silly demeanor serve as the cherry on top.

But even when she isn’t trying, fans find themselves cackling at Adele, as seen in the plethora of viral memes starring the entertainer. Yesterday (February 17), during her latest performance, Adele explained the origins of the viral meme of her courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star festivities. In short, the still taken from a clip during the broadcast was due to her extreme discomfort.

Read Adele’s full explanation below.

Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f*ck. I’d like to give some context to that meme. I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, whatever. But Rich [Paul] was working the room and, you know, talking to other players and people. I was fine. I didn’t mind. I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.

So, the people with the camera came over and asked me twice. They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’ I said, ‘Please don’t. I just canceled [my] Las Vegas [residency]. I really don’t wanna be [on camera]. They came back and they filmed me. So, the reason my lips look like I had filler, because I have naturally big lips…I don’t need filler. The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking. Because I was like, ‘These motherf*ckers have come back and are filming me against my will.’

I didn’t know they were airing it on TV. I thought it was just in the room, you know. But anyway, I just wanted to give some context. Because I was ignoring looking everywhere but in the camera. I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. Also my face is very memeable. I can’t help it.