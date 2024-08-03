Adele’s residency in Germany has already spawned a viral moment. Today (August 3), the “I Drink Wine” singer seemingly stopped her sold-out show to watch the Women’s track and field 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although there was a competitor from Adele’s home country (Great Britain), in the running, all eyes were on another Olympian—Sha’Carri Richardson. In a now-viral clip, one attendee recorded the massive crowd watch the highly-anticipated race.

Adele has stopped the concert and the screens started playing women’s 100m final. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/w6CZqhqgoF — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) August 3, 2024

Users online applauded Adele’s action.

“She’s a real one for this. We love women supporting women,” wrote one user.

“Oh Queen supporting Queens 🔥🔥🔥,” penned another.

“That’s a typical Adele thing to do,” chimed another.

Last month, Adele revealed she had “no plans” to release new music. But if she grows bored during break, maybe she’ll consider diving into sports commentary with sports agent Rich Paul as her romantic partnered, Adele surely has insider knowledge.

As for the results from today’s dash Julian Alfred of Saint Lucia took home the gold medal, with a time of 10.72. The US’ Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson finished with silver and bronze. Richardson’s time was clocked at 10.87. While Jefferson, rounded out at 10.92. Daryll Neita (of Great Britain), Twanisha Terry (of USA), Mujinga Kambundji (of Switzerland), Tia Clayton (of Jamaica), and Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith (of Ivory Coast) rounded out the remaining slots.