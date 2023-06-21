Adele is continuing her residency in Las Vegas, but sometimes, the show doesn’t go as planned. During a recent concert, even the superstar forgot part of the words to her newer song, “I Drink Wine,” from her album, 30.

“I forgot the f*cking lyrics,” Adele told the crowd. “Bloody hell, 50 dollars that cost me last night.”

She then asks the audience to remind her of the lyric, pointing the microphone to someone who knew it. After Adele attempted to continue the part she forgot, she then laughed it off with the crowd and hoped to start the song again from scratch — until she apparently had earbud issues.

Adele forgot I Drink Wine’s lyrics last night. #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/uMWJVnRO6D — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) June 18, 2023

“My ears aren’t working,” Adele said. “What’s going on? Oh sh*t, I’ve got to tell a joke.”

“What’s a joke I’ve got?” she continued. “That one’s a bit sh*t. No, I can’t tell that one. That’s too filthy.”

Despite the crowd encouraging Adele to tell the dirty joke, she pointed out that she thought she “told it before” and “got in trouble” for doing so. Still, she eventually caved and told it anyway — leaving both the crowd and internet users loving her energy.

Check out Adele’s “I Drink Wine” mishap and part of her stand-up routine above.