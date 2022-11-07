One of the most highly-anticipated remixes of the year will not be coming out. On Friday night (Nov. 4), Puerto Rican singer Alejo confirmed that the remix of his hit “Pantysito” that would’ve featured Wisin y Yandel was canceled.

Alejo and his frequent collaborator Robi had a breakthrough year thanks to the success of their global hit “Pantysito.” After the duo teased the song on TikTok late last year, Colombian singer Feid liked what he heard and reached out to collaborate with them. In May, Alejo and Robi’s “Pantysito” featuring Feid was released. On Spotify, the sensual reggaeton banger has amassed over 189 million streams.

A remix of “Pantysito” was expected to drop with the addition of reggaeton pioneers Wisin y Yandel. Last month, the purported remix leaked online and it not only featured Wisin y Yandel but Puerto Rican rapper Cosculluela as well. Fans still hoped the remix would see the light of day despite the leak.

On Twitter, Alejo decided to speak on the fate of the “Pantysito” remix. He revealed that the release was canceled.

Corillo, estuve meses anunciándolo, pero por cosas que lamentablemente no estan en mis manos, el remix de pantysito no va a salir. Me parece muy bonito que a pesar de que pasara mucho tiempo ustedes como quiera siguieran apoyándolo y esperándolo. Lamento fallarles. Los amo muchoo — Alejo (@_alejoofficial) November 5, 2022

“I spent months announcing it, but for things that are unfortunately out of my hands, the ‘Pantysito’ remix is not going to come out,” Alejo wrote in Spanish. “I find it very nice that despite the fact that a lot of time passed, you continued to support it and wait for it. I’m sorry to fail you. I love you so much.”

Alejo also acknowledged the online leak and said “everything fell threw” after that. In June, he released his second album Full Discoteka.