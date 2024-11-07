Here’s a fun trivia question for you: name the only singer with a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with a dog named after Tom Hanks. Time’s up! (It helps if you haven’t read the headline.) The answer: Rosé.

While appearing on the latest episode of Hot Ones, the “APT.” singer talked about her dog, Hank. “Hank was named after Tom Hanks,” she explained. “If you look at my dog, for some reason, he just looks like a Hank. He’s chic. When I go home, I’m like, ‘Hey, I miss you,’ and he’s very like, ‘Cool. It’s good to see you.’ We’re a good match because I’m very needy… we definitely balance each other out. Perfect combo, in my opinion. I hope he feels the same.”

Later on, Rosé had a message for Hank before eating one of the spicier wings. “I feel like I have to make a speech because this is going to kill me,” she said before looking into the camera to address her pup directly: “Hank, I love you so much. I hope I can survive this, but if I don’t ever see you again, I love you.”

Also in the video, Rosé discussed what differentiates Blackpink from other groups. “I think Blackpink, all four of us… each one of us, we want such big things for ourselves and we work so hard everyday,” she said. “I’ve never seen someone that’s just like, “I just want to rest.’ Even if we’ve said that before I don’t think anyone means that. Blackpink is really hardworking.”

You can watch Rosé on Hot Ones above.