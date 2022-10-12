Colombian singer Andrés Cuervo died last week at age 40. Billboard revealed the news of his passing yesterday (October 11).

Cuervo’s publicity agency JAQUE released a statement to Billboard saying the singer died on October 9 from a heart attack. Cuervo was in his apartment in Paris when he passed. Last month, Cuervo attended New York Fashion Week where he walked down a runway for designer H.cubel. In his last Instagram post, he posted photos from the fashion show.

“Closing the runway and representing Colombia with great pride,” Cuervo wrote in Spanish in the caption.

Cuervo was born in Barranquilla, Colombia (where Shakira is also from). He would go on to become a singer and model. In his lifetime, Cuervo released three albums, including 2008’s Tras De Ti and 2013’s Este Soy Yo. Following the release of his last LP, 2015’s Historias de Amor, he achieved his first No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart. “La Receta” topped the Tropical Airplay chart later that year. In 2019, Cuervo performed “El Malo” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Another one of Cuervo’s big hits was “No Pidamos Perdón” featuring fellow Colombian singer Fanny Lu. Their collaboration currently sits at No. 1 among Cuervo’s top songs on his Apple Music page. Earlier this year, he also released the singles “My Sexy Girl” and “Creo En Ti.”