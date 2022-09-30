Bad Bunny was the big winner last night (September 29) at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Puerto Rican superstar won the most awards of the night followed by Farruko and Karol G.

Bad Bunny was the most-nominated artist at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. He received 23 nominations across 13 categories for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti. Though he wasn’t in attendance last night, he ended up winning nine awards, including Artist Of The Year, Tour Of The Year, and Top Latin Album Of The Year.

Puerto Rican singer Farruko followed Bad Bunny with four wins. He scored a big hit last year with the guaracha-infused “Pepas.” Farruko’s wins included Hot Latin Song Of The Year and Sales Song Of The Year. Colombian superstar Karol G won three awards, including Hot Latin Songs Artist Of The Year — Female and Top Latin Albums Artist Of the Year — Female.

Among the memorable performances, Colombian singer Manuel Turizo sang his global top 10 hit “La Bachata.” Earlier this month, Coldplay invited him to sing the song at their concert in Bogotá, Colombia. Turizo serenaded the audience with a sweet performance of his heartbreak anthem.

After being honored with the Spirit Of Hope Award for her philanthropic work, Christina Aguilera sang her ranchera ballad “La Reina” for the first time. She sounded incredible as she tapped into the song’s empowering message that a king isn’t a king without his queen. The performance comes on the heels of her new EP La Luz dropping today with the song “No Es Que Te Extrañe” that might be about her estranged father.

The most unique performance of the night belonged to Puerto Rican singer Elvis Crespo. Bad Bunny pulled inspiration from Crespo’s music video for “Suavemente” for his own retro video for “Neverita.” Crespo paid homage to Bad Bunny by performing “Neverita” in a special medley with “Suavemente.”

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.