Anitta unveiled her new Baile Funk Experience Tour today, as she plans to tour across North America (for the very first time), South America, and Europe starting in May.
The shows will then continue through the summer — in support of her next album, Funk Generation, that drops on April 26.
For those in the US, pre-sale tickets through Citi and Verizon will open tomorrow, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will then go on sale starting Friday, April 12 — the same day as they do for Anitta’s European leg.
Finally, for Anitta’s South American shows, tickets for the general sale will open on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Throughout the tour, fans can purchase standard tickets or VIP ones, which include a meet-and-greet and more. More information can be found on her website.
Continue scrolling to view a complete list of dates.
Anitta’s Baile Funk Experience Tour 2024 Dates
05/18 — Mexico City, MX @ Salon LA
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/23 — Miami Beach, FL @ Filmore
05/26 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/28 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/01 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/02 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
06/07 — Bogota, Columbia @ Lourdes Music Hall
06/09 — Lima, Peru @ CCB
06/14 — Santiago, Chile @ Basel
06/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Vorterix
06/25 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
06/26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
06/28 — London, United Kingdom @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
06/29 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
07/01 — Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha
07/03 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera
07/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
07/07 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
07/08 — Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha