Anitta unveiled her new Baile Funk Experience Tour today, as she plans to tour across North America (for the very first time), South America, and Europe starting in May.

The shows will then continue through the summer — in support of her next album, Funk Generation, that drops on April 26.

For those in the US, pre-sale tickets through Citi and Verizon will open tomorrow, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will then go on sale starting Friday, April 12 — the same day as they do for Anitta’s European leg.

Finally, for Anitta’s South American shows, tickets for the general sale will open on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Throughout the tour, fans can purchase standard tickets or VIP ones, which include a meet-and-greet and more. More information can be found on her website.

Continue scrolling to view a complete list of dates.