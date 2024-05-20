Here Is Anitta’s ‘Baile Funk Experience’ Tour Setlist

In Mexico City over the weekend, Anitta launched her Baile Funk Experience tour in support of her latest album, Funk Generation. Next, she’ll play Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, so if you’re heading to that show, or any other upcoming date, and want to know what to expect, the Mexico City setlist should be telling.
At the May 18 performance, Anitta primarily played songs from Funk Generation, with 13 of the 25 songs she performed coming from the new album, according to setlist.fm.
Check out the setlist below, along with Anitta’s upcoming tour dates.
Anitta’s Baile Funk Experience Tour Setlist
1. “Funk Rave”
2. “Grip”
3. “Joga Pra Lua”
4. “Savage Funk”
5. “Double Team”
6. “Mil Veces”
7. “Used To Be”
8. “Love In Common”
9. “Fria”
10. “Meme”
11. “Movimento Da Sanfoninha”
12. “Sabana”
13. “Lose Ya Breath”
14. “Cria De Favela”
15. “Puta Cara”
16. “Girl From Rio”
17. “Me Gusta”
18. “Envolver”
19. “Bellakeo” (Peso Pluma cover)
20. “Downtown”
21. “Onda Diferente”
22. “Bola Rebola” (Tropkillaz cover)
23. “Rave De Favela” (Mc Lan cover)
24. “Vai Malandra”
25. “Boys Don’t Cry”
Anitta’s Baile Funk Experience 2024 Tour Dates
05/18 — Mexico City, MX @ Salon LA
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/23 — Miami Beach, FL @ Filmore
05/26 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/28 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/01 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/02 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
06/07 — Bogota, Columbia @ Lourdes Music Hall
06/09 — Lima, Peru @ CCB
06/14 — Santiago, Chile @ Basel
06/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Vorterix
06/25 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
06/26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
06/28 — London, United Kingdom @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
06/29 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
07/01 — Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha
07/03 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera
07/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
07/07 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
07/08 — Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha