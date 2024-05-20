Here Is Anitta’s ‘Baile Funk Experience’ Tour Setlist

In Mexico City over the weekend, Anitta launched her Baile Funk Experience tour in support of her latest album, Funk Generation. Next, she’ll play Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, so if you’re heading to that show, or any other upcoming date, and want to know what to expect, the Mexico City setlist should be telling.

At the May 18 performance, Anitta primarily played songs from Funk Generation, with 13 of the 25 songs she performed coming from the new album, according to setlist.fm.

Check out the setlist below, along with Anitta’s upcoming tour dates.