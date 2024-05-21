Here Is The Merch Available At Anitta’s ‘Baile Funk Experience Tour’

Anitta is slaying the game. Earlier this year, she dropped her new album, Funk Generation — her sixth overall, and her first under Republic Records. This past weekend, the Brazilian pop hitmaker kicked off her Baile Funk Experience Tour in Mexico City.

The tour is set to continue this week in Los Angeles and will go across the world over the course of the summer. So far, the tour has been well-received by fans — and as Anitta has shown to be one of the biggest international pop star of our time, we’re going to want to remember this era.