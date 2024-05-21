Anitta is slaying the game. Earlier this year, she dropped her new album, Funk Generation — her sixth overall, and her first under Republic Records. This past weekend, the Brazilian pop hitmaker kicked off her Baile Funk Experience Tour in Mexico City.
The tour is set to continue this week in Los Angeles and will go across the world over the course of the summer. So far, the tour has been well-received by fans — and as Anitta has shown to be one of the biggest international pop star of our time, we’re going to want to remember this era.
Here is the merch available at Anitta’s Baile Funk Experience Tour
According to a video shared by a fan, ticket holders at the Baile Funk Experience Tour can look forward to purchasing a wide selection of t-shirts. One of the t-shirts is a white shirt, with Anitta’s lettering logo, with imprints of her face, surrounded by text reading “I was there” and “Baile Funk Experience.” Another is a black t-shirt with her back facing forward, while she’s wearing a thong. Tote bags and hats will also be available for purchase.
Merch oficial da "Baile Funk Experience'. pic.twitter.com/4DpkojMiTk
— Anitta Magazine (@anittamagazine) May 19, 2024
You can see a video clip featuring the Baile Funk Experience Tour merch above.