Fresh off the release of the deluxe version of her album, Versions Of Me, Brazilian popstar Anitta took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Her first time performing at the VMAs, Anitta performed “Envolver,” surrounded by men, as she let loose and danced freely.

“Did you think I wasn’t gonna shake my ass tonight,” she asked at the end of the song, before proceeding to do just that.

"VMAs, did you think i wasn’t gonna shake my ass tonight" — Anitta performando medley de funk no #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/KwwpFmVXR9 — Rede Anitta #VMAs (@RedeAnittaBRs) August 29, 2022

Earlier on the black carpet, Anitta teased a “Brazilian moment,” which would take place during her performance. Shortly after “Envolver,” she and her dancers danced to Brazilian hit, “Macumbinha” by Dinho DJ and Fu DJ, and briefly a short portion of “Lobby.”

This year has been a big one for Anitta. She has collaborated with artists like Quavo, Missy Elliott, Khalid, and Saweetie, and Maluma, and has delivered iconic visuals for her songs like “Lobby” and “El Que Espera.”

Tonight, Anitta is nominated for Best Latin for “Envolver.” The song went viral on TikTok this year, in the form of clips of the user imitating one of Anitta’s signature moves — hitting the ground and shaking her booty. In an interview with Billboard, Anitta revealed this type of energy comes naturally to her.

“I’m like this 24/7,” she said. “I’m not pretending to be like this and I think that’s part of the song’s success. If I had an actual strategy, it wouldn’t have worked.”

