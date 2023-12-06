Taylor Swift just received one of the biggest honors in all of legacy print media: Today (December 6), Time named her their 2023 “Person Of The Year.” As part of a new cover story, Swift spoke some about her relationship with Travis Kelce, filling in some previously unknown details about their origins.

For one, she and Kelce are officially a “couple,” and they’ve been involved for longer than most people probably think. She explained:

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. […] When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift, by the way, is really into football now: “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

She also spoke about how the media covers her when she turns up to Kelce’s NFL games, saying, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. […] I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

