Pop

Jason And Travis Kelce Love The Swifties For Helping Send Their Song To No. 1 On The iTunes Chart

Last week, Jason and Travis Kelce did something Taylor Swift has achieved a bunch of times in her career: sent a song to No. 1 on the US iTunes chart. On November 16, the Kelce brothers’ “Fairytale Of Philadelphia,” a new take on the Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York,” occupied the top spot on the download chart. Jason and Travis know that this happened thanks in part to Swift’s enthusiastic fans, and they’re grateful for the support.

On a fresh episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason explained, “We owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides the 92 percenters [New Heights fans], and that’s the Swifties, ’cause the Swifties came out. I sent out one tweet when it got to 8, and I got like 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, ‘Oh, you think 8’s good? We’re taking this to No. 1!’ And they did [laughs]. It’s a powerful group, it’s a powerful group of people.”

Travis added, “Thanks Taylor, appreciate you, and thank you to the Swifties, thank you.”

The song has had success beyond iTunes, too: Yesterday, it was revealed that “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” has made it onto the Billboard charts. Currently, the song is No. 2 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, as well as No. 5 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.

