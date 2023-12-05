In late September, Uproxx’s Josh Kurp laid out all the ways in which Taylor Swift was more popular than ever. She had just attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, sending the nation (and the world) into collective mania over their storybook love story. The following month, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became her fourth re-released album and 13th career No. 1 album, all while her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film set records at the box office. Somehow, I’m still leaving out at least 20 other unprecedented things the reported billionaire achieved this year.

And so — surprise, surprise — Forbes has Swift at No. 5 on its 2023 “World’s Most Powerful Women” list, published this morning, December 5. The top five is rounded out by Ursula Von Der Leyen (No. 1), Christine Lagarde (2), US Vice President Kamala Harris (3), and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (4).

If the list were based solely on whose condiment choices lit up the Empire State Building, Swift would be alone at No. 1. (She is No. 1 among women under 45 years old, anyway.) In fact, over the weekend, my sister texted me from a local Shake Shack in Kansas City — yup, I live in the Swift Capital Of The World — to relay the restaurant was playing Swift’s “Karma,” and we delightfully observed that we can no longer go one day without crossing paths with something Swift-adjacent.

Jokes (and/or very astute observations aside), Forbes explained its reasoning for placing Swift so highly, as excerpted below:

“Most notably, Taylor Swift’s dramatic rise from #79 to #5 epitomizes a new archetype of influence, signaling a shift from the traditional political and corporate might, and that far transcends traditional entertainment boundaries. Her economic impact this year is staggering: The Eras Tour alone is reported to have brought in a record-breaking $850 million, and is estimated to have boosted the U.S. economy by over $5 billion. Her innovative business strategies have redefined industry norms. Yet Swift’s most profound impact lies in her ability to sway the cultural and social currents of our time, particularly among a young, predominantly female audience. She symbolizes a new era of power, influencing people and culture independent of any country or company.”

Elsewhere on the list, Beyoncé is No. 36, Rihanna is No. 74, and Barbie (yeah, the doll that spawned the movie phenomenon of the year and isn’t even a real person) closes it out at No. 100.