Ariana Grande’s plate is full of promotional obligations ahead of Wicked’s (the musical movie) theatrical release. But what is she actually eating? For weeks, users online absurdly alleged that “The Boy Is Mine” singer’s diet included human remains.

So, yesterday (October 12) Ariana Grande decided to address the cannibalism rumors during her appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the hilarious sketch, “My Best Friend’s House,” Ariana grilled the whispers with a song.

As Ariana played aloof about her murderous friend, she finds herself tempted by remaining body part discovered by investigators. “I guess I may have missed some pretty big red flags / When I was over at my best friend’s house / Yes, you did / But now I know what the deodorant and the candles / And that bucket of lye were all about / Powder and a sauce / And, sure, I never took a close look at the tapes / Or wondered why her dad was burnin’ wallets in the fireplace / And, yeah, the fridge was stuffed with food just like I said / But I think the snacks distracted me from the frozen human head / I swear I never really noticed anything weird about my best friend’s house,” sings Ariana.

Back in July, Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the rumor. “This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone,” he wrote. “Reaching new depths daily! Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years, but this is a bit extreme! Besides, she’s vegan. 🌱 See you on tour! 🌈”

In Ariana Grande’s case it looks like revenge is a dish best served on late night television.

Watch Saturday Night Live‘s sketch My Best Friend’s House starring Ariana Grande above.