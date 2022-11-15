Theater actor, queer activist, and YouTube personality Frankie Grande was brutally assaulted and robbed in New York City, according to TMZ. While the report does not detail whether or not he was specifically targeted, as the older brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, it is hard to rule it out.

The alleged assailants (aged 17-year-old and 13-year-old) were quickly caught after attempting to use Frankie’s stolen credit card to purchase items at a nearby smoke shop.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the family has been subjected to physical harm. Over the past year, his sister has been dealing with a relentless stalker. After the deranged fan showed up at the “Thank U, Next” singer’s home wielding a knife, the courts granted Ariana a 5-year restraining order; the man violated the order by showing up again at her home for a second time.

New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, has not directly addressed Grande’s attack, but prosecuting violent crimes has become one of his administration’s core focuses. During an appearance on MSNBC, Adams doubled down on his views stating, “this catch, repeat, release system is just destroying the foundation of our country.”

Due to the age of the alleged attackers, their names will not be released to the public. No further details have been released regarding Frankie’s medical condition. Neither Frankie nor Ariana Grande has publicly commented on the matter.