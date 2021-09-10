The past few years have been impressively productive for Ariana Grande, as she dropped new albums in 2018, 2019, and 2020. At the moment, though, she’s not focused on music, as her attention is on her new R.E.M. Beauty cosmetics line. In fact, it appears she’s in the midst of a break from music at the moment, as revealed in a new Allure feature.

The piece is mostly centered on Grande’s cosmetics line, but there’s one section of it that pulls back the curtain on what Grande’s up to now aside from that. It says she’s been “taking a break from recording” music lately to explore “new versions of storytelling,” as she puts it. She seems to be making a push to get more into acting again, as she’s currently “working with an acting coach who trains leading ladies.” That section of the feature also notes her judging gig on The Voice and her Fortnite virtual concert.

She also addressed her thoughts on the “crowded” space of celebrity cosmetics lines, saying, “I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that… I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

Read the full feature here.