Whatever Ariana Grande does, she puts her whole heart into it. So it’s no surprise that the new guest judge on The Voice is already completely attached to her new coworkers — and is literally (well, figuratively) “screaming” in anticipation of the show’s first promo drop. That will come tomorrow, July 27th, but for now take a look at the behind-the-scenes clips and videos that the young diva shared on social media.

“hello and screaming !!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!! it’s ….. the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else. but… simply cannot wait til we get started.”

Grande is replacing Nick Jonas for this season of the show, as part of what has already been a huge year for the star. She’s still riding off the success of her sixth album, Positions, and also celebrating her new marriage to Dalton Gomez. Congratulations to Ariana on a hell of a year, and make sure to tune in for The Voice this season to watch her embrace a new role.