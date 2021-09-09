If Rihanna is any proof, the pop-musician-to-makeup-guru pipeline is still going strong. After musicians like Halsey and Selena Gomez attempted to break into the beauty industry with their own lines of makeup, Ariana Grande is following in their footsteps. The Positions singer is looking to expand her influence with the cosmetic brand R.E.M. Beauty. And while she hasn’t revealed many details about the products, Grande just shared a video teaser pointing to an impending announcement.

The teaser is only a few seconds long and doesn’t give an idea of what the makeup will actually look like, but it does give some insight into Grande’s targeted aesthetic. The five-second clip shows an upside-down Grande sporting white go-go boots and holding her head in front of a vintage TV. All signs point to Grande pulling influences from the ’60s for her beauty line, including a sample of Walter Cronkite’s iconic sign-off when the Apollo 11 crew arrived back on Earth from the moon landing, “The lunar age has begun.”

So far, Grande hasn’t released very many details about R.E.M. Beauty, other than a vague Times Square billboard and an Instagram account that already has over a quarter-million followers without any posts. But the singer did recently release her brand of vegan, cruelty-free fragrance, God Is A Woman. The scent’s packaging described it as “a soft opening of juicy pear and ambrette” that evolves into “a wonderfully sensuous floral heart of Turkish rose petals, paired with divine orris.”

Watch Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty teaser above.