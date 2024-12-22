Drake isn’t the only person upset with the data reporting from streaming giant Spotify. Just as users’ frustration caused by their Spotify Wrapped results, the platform’s holiday list has swooped in to spark a generational ruckus.

Yesterday (December 21) on Instagram, Spotify revealed its most-streamed holiday songs of all time. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the list included Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” WHAM!’s “Last Christmas,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” among others.

But Spotify’s most-streamed holiday songs by decade is where users are torn. Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is the winner for the 1950s. For the 1960s Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” was declared the top tune. Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” grabbed the top spot for the 1970s. WHAM!’s “Last Christmas” reigned for the 80s and Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” held it down for the 90s.

The 2000s is where things seem to get rocky for users. Britney Spears’ “My Only Wish (This Year)” was the crowned jewel of Y2K. For the 2010s and 2020s, Ariana Grande reigned supreme. In the Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” was the victor for the 2010s and “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” with Kelly Clarkson is the current winner for the 2020s.

“The fact that ‘Fairytale Of New York’ isn’t on here is appalling,” penned one user advocating for The Pogues’ 80s track.

“‘Fruitcake’ and Laufey took this year for me,” chimed another pushing for a Sabrina Carpenter and Laufey 2020s placement.

Others were torn between Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga’s cover of “Santa Claus is Coming To Town.” While some were fuming that Gene Autry’s “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was seemingly disqualified due to it being officially released in 1949 despite charting in 1950.

Apparently, everything can’t be filled with holiday cheer.