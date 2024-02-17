Ariana Grande is releasing her new album, Eternal Sunshine, in just a few weeks — and the fan anticipation has been seriously building.

It is also helpful that Grande gave it a boost by remixing her “Yes, And?” single, with none other than Mariah Carey appearing on the track. A truly iconic collaboration.

While no other singles have been released yet, Grande has provided some more info about what fans can expect on the record.

Here’s what to know.