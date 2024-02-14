However, that isn’t stopping her from putting another spin on “Yes, And?” or adding an icon to boost a remix with a new verse. Here’s what to know about exactly who might be on it.

Last month, Ariana Grande broke the internet by making her grand return to music with the lead single, “ Yes, And? ” — which will appear on her upcoming Eternal Sunshine album. The pop star has yet to release any other tracks from the project.

Is Mariah Carey On Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Remix?

Fans started suspecting that Mariah Carey will be appearing on Grande’s “Yes, And?” remix, after the two both changed their Instagram profile pictures to match each other. The two pop icons then confirmed the collaboration by posting what appears to be the remix’s cover art: a snapshot of them posing together.

The “Yes, And?” remix featuring Carey is set to drop this Friday, February 16, so the fans wanting to hear this truly great crossover won’t have to wait too long.

“there truly are no words that suffice,” Grande captioned on Instagram. “thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”

Check out Grande’s announcement above.