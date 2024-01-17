Ariana Grande’s big return to music has had her fans filled with excitement. Just days after dropping her hit single “Yes, And?,” the pop star confirmed the theories that her new album would be pulling inspiration from the 2004 film, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. Here’s everything to know so far about Grande’s upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine.

Is Ariana Grande Releasing A New Album In 2024? Yes. It will be Grande’s first new record since 2020. Will Ariana Grande Release A Single For Her New Album? So far, Grande has released one single from her new album. The pop star returned last week to share the lead single, “Yes, And?,” where she embraced her unapologetic side. She also released a music video for the track.

When Will Ariana Grande’s New Album Come Out? Her new album, Eternal Sunshine, will be released on March 8 via Republic. Find more information here. Does Ariana Grande’s New Album Have A Tracklist? The tracklist to Grande’s Eternal Sunshine album has yet to be announced.

Will Ariana Grande’s New Album Have Features? It is currently unclear if her album will have any features, but here’s hoping fans find out soon. What Is The Album Cover For Ariana Grande’s New Album? Check out the album cover for Eternal Sunshine below.