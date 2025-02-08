As a global pop star, Ariana Grande draws in a lot of attention. However, the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer isn’t always fond of it–especially as it relates to her private life.

Yesterday (February 7), during the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, Grande’s love life was the center of conversation. As host Chelsea Handler poked fun at trending topics, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s budding romance became the butt of a joke.

“It is so nice to see some of our most beloved child stars all grown up and thriving,” said Handler. “Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande are all nominated tonight. And now Ariana has even found love with a munchkin.”

The snarky remark had a shaky landing within The Barker Hangar. Handler swiftly brushed it off, saying: “That’s good news, everybody.”

While Grande and Slater seemed annoyed by Handler’s comedic chops, users online were amused by her wicked sense of humor.

Following both Grande and Slater’s respective divorces in 2024, their coupling sparked outrage online.

Slater addressed that pushback in a sit-down with GQ.

“There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening,” he said. “So it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love.”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater has not publicly addressed Chelsea Handler’s joke at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.