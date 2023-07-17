Ariana Grande ended 2020 on a high note: On December 20, she announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez. The news was certainly a hit on social media, as the post sharing the news was one of the year’s ten most-liked Instagram posts despite only having been up for ten days. Then, in May of the next year, the two got married. (That too yielded a year-end top-ten Instagram post.)

Now, things appear to have taken a turn: Grande and Gomez are reportedly separated and appear to be heading towards a divorce, TMZ reports, citing “sources connected to the couple.”

The two have reportedly been apart since December, when Grande started filming Wicked, but were reportedly having marital issues before that. They apparently remain friends and talk on the phone regularly, but the marriage is still “heading for divorce.”

TMZ recently reported that Grande wasn’t wearing her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and that this wasn’t the first time she had been spotted ringless.

Neither Grande nor Gomez has publicly addressed the rumors about their supposed marital issues.

Meanwhile, in a video from April, Grande shared how her life was going, saying, “Life is beautiful and surreal and I’m learning so much, and I’m growing so much right now, and I’m working my ass off, and I’m enjoying and savoring every moment of it as much as I possibly can. So yeah, very grateful.”