Are Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Living Together?

Ariana Grande made a lot of headlines earlier this year when she separated from her husband Dalton Gomez and reportedly began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. It was quite the scoop considering Slater had a wife of ten years. There is now a new update on the supposed couple.

According to US Magazine, Grande and Slater are now living together. “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” an insider told the publication.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other,” the source added. “All of her friends love him.”

Grande reportedly filed for divorce from Gomez on September 18. Back in July, a source told TMZ about the problems between the two. “When Covid restrictions lifted, we’re told their differences became alarmingly apparent. Dalton, an LA realtor, was taken aback by Ariana’s celebrity. He had not dealt with her schedule, the paparazzi and the various opportunities that took her out of LA,” they said. “We’re told Dalton would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana. Their differences started to make the marriage unravel, and it was greatly exacerbated when she went to England last December to begin filming Wicked.”