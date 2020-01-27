Ariana Grande Couldn’t Stop Cussing On The Grammys Red Carpet

Ariana Grande has undoubtedly had an exciting year. The singer released her record Thank U, Next in February of 2019 and has since gone on a sold-out world tour in support of the effort. Grande was so inspired on her tour that she even recently released a live record from the journey titled K Bye For Now (SWT Live). And Grande has another reason for excitement. The singer is Grammy-nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album. Grande couldn’t contain her elation on the Grammy red carpet. In fact, Grande was so excited that she forgot swearing on live TV is definitely not allowed.

Grande stepped up for an interview on the Grammys red carpet. While talking about her Grammy nominations, Grande let a cuss word slip. Because the event is televised, the word was bleeped out by producers. But while making up for the slip, Grande accidentally swore once again.

ariana grande realizes she can’t cuss on live tv then does it again LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/sLd3GWluN9 — lucas (@wor6ip) January 27, 2020

Watch a clip of Grande’s interview above.

Ahead of the Grammys red carpet, Ariana Grande reflected on how “Thank U, Next” impacted her life. Not only was the song her first No. 1 of her career, but the track also broke several streaming records. “i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal!” she wrote on social media. “it’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy!”