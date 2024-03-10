Pop

Ariana Grande’s Mother, Joan, Introduced Her Before A Raw Performance Of ‘Imperfect For You’ On ‘SNL’

In her second performance of the night, Ariana Grande took to the Saturday Night Live stage, singing the latest single from her new album Eternal Sunshine. While delivering a raw performance of “Imperfect For You” Grande let the music speak for itself, taking command of the stage, as day turned to night, but the beauty of Grande’s vocals and the surrounding greenery

Grande’s mother, Joan, added a very personal touch to the performance.

Lyrically, “Imperfect For You” features Grande touching on her insecurities and learning to coexist with her anxiety. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Grande shared how she’s managed to deal with the feelings that weigh on her.

You have to learn to live with it. You have to learn what tools work for you and how to befriend it, how to shine a light on all your little monsters and see them and look at them and say, “Okay, I see you. How can we live together? How can we survive together? How can we get through what we need to get through and work on this together?”

You can see the performance of “Imperfect For You” above.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All Hail Liquid Mike, The Next Great Midwestern Rock Band
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×