In her second performance of the night, Ariana Grande took to the Saturday Night Live stage, singing the latest single from her new album Eternal Sunshine. While delivering a raw performance of “Imperfect For You” Grande let the music speak for itself, taking command of the stage, as day turned to night, but the beauty of Grande’s vocals and the surrounding greenery

Grande’s mother, Joan, added a very personal touch to the performance.

Lyrically, “Imperfect For You” features Grande touching on her insecurities and learning to coexist with her anxiety. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Grande shared how she’s managed to deal with the feelings that weigh on her.

You have to learn to live with it. You have to learn what tools work for you and how to befriend it, how to shine a light on all your little monsters and see them and look at them and say, “Okay, I see you. How can we live together? How can we survive together? How can we get through what we need to get through and work on this together?”

Ariana Grande full “imperfect for you” performance for SNL (feat. an introduction by thee wonderful Joan Grande) #eternalsunhine pic.twitter.com/OGFRH9jHMs — dylan ∞ ☼ (@dylanisunique) March 10, 2024

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.