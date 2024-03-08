Ariana Grande‘s new album, Eternal Sunshine is bound to have everyone talking. On the new album, which dropped tonight (March 8), Grande pays homage to one of her all-time favorite songs.

Inspired by Brandy and Monica’s 1998 song “The Boy Is Mine,” Grande’s new album features a steamy song by the same name.

On the song, Grande can’t get her mind off of guy, whom she feels was destined for him.

“I can’t wait to try him / Let’s get intertwined / the stars, they aligned / the boy is mine,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Grande revealed how the inspiration for the song came to her.

“I’ve always wanted to re-imagine [‘The Boy Is Mine’] in some kind of way… In a way, I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem, and this is an elevated version of that,” said Grande.

Also in the interview, Grande revealed that she repurposed parts of “Fantasize,” a leaked demo that surfaced onto the internet last year.

This Saturday (March 9), Grande will appear on Saturday Night Live as this week’s musical guest.

In the meantime, you can listen to “The Boy Is Mine” above.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.