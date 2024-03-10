Ariana Grande is pulling out all the stops for her latest era. Tonight (March 9), the pop hitmaker made a return to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform songs from her new album, Eternal Sunshine. In her first of two performances, Grande delivered a cinematic performance of the album’s latest single, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

Grande performed the song in a living room setting, as the song’s music video played on a small television. The camera cut to Grande as she delivered polished vocals. On the walls are visual displays of outdoor settings, as seasons change and Grande moves through heartache. This particular performance noticeably pays homage to her latest album’s namesake, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

Grande’s new album arrives over three years after her 2020 album Positions. This marks the longest wait between albums in her entire career, but as she’s been hard at work on the film adaptation of Wicked, her vocals have become noticeably more full. Equally as impressive are the visual elements of her performance, which noticeably indicate her artistic growth.

You can see the performance of “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” above.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.