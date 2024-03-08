Pop

Ariana Grande Cleverly Lists Off Tracks From her New Album In A Cheeky ‘SNL’ Promo

Ariana Grande is celebrating her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. The album drops tomorrow (March 8), and the “Yes, And?” hitmaker will be celebrating her new project all weekend long. This Saturday, Grande will appear on Saturday Night Live as this week’s musical guest. Ahead of her appearance, NBC has shared a promo for the episode featuring herself, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, and this week’s host, Dune: Part II actor Josh Brolin.

In the promo, Grande finds a clever way to list off track names from her new album.

“This is going to be such a fun show,” says Fineman.

Brolin adds, “I know, music, sketches, ‘Weekend Update,’ some videos.”

“Yes, and?” asks Grande.

“Cold open and monologue?” replies Brolin.

“Yes, oh, and we can’t be friends,” says Grande.

Confused, Brolin asks, “What? Why not?”

Grande explains, “Imperfect for you.”

Having caught almost immediately, Fineman explains to Brolin, “Ariana is just listing track titles from her new album.”

After learning this, Brolin tells Grande that this is “Kind of a genius marketing strategy.”

To which, Grande simply replies, “Bye.”

You can see this week’s SNL promo above.

SNL airs Saturday nights on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST, and are available to stream on Peacock.

Eternal Sunshine is out 3/8 via Republic. Find more information here.

