Ariana Grande Shares A Cleverly Minimal Video For ‘In My Head’

Ariana Grande was the biggest musician in the world in 2018, and here in 2019, it doesn’t look like that’s changing any time soon. Lil Nas X is setting all the chart records now, but let’s not forget that in February, Grande became the first artist in over 50 years to have the top three songs in the country simultaneously. Even now, nearly half a year after its release, Thank U, Next sits at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She’s currently promoting the record with a tour, and now she’s signal boosting it further with a new video for “In My Head.” Grande is the cover star of the upcoming August issue of Vogue, and the publication shared the clip, which features Grande in a minimal light box of a room. The video description says the clip takes the “confessional tendency [of the song] literally, as she dances, shoulder pops, poses, and struts around inside the white room of her own mind.”

Grande previously said of the song, “I do a thing with people, that the song kind of explains. I just want people to listen to it and have their own experience with it, but I do this thing where sometimes I paint a different picture of someone that I either already know is not what I’m believing they are and I’m hoping that they are that, or I’m slowly learning that they’re not what I had thought.”

Watch the “In My Head” video above, and read our review of Thank U, Next here.