Over the past few months, Ariana Grande has been teasing a live album based on her Sweetener tour. She revealed her intentions to release a live album in October, and earlier this month, she gave fans more info about what the record might include. Now Grande has dropped her biggest piece of news about the live record yet: It has 29 tracks, and she expects it to be released before the end of this year.

When somebody asked if the album will be out in 2019, Grande responded with a simple, “mhmm.” When pressed for a specific release date, Grande responded, “i want it (and the title) to be a lil surprise.” She also shared the tracklist, and it features 29 songs.

i want it (and the title) to be a lil surprise … keep me on here long enough tho https://t.co/tjFXMizMht — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2019

This afternoon, Grande made this whole thing a lot more official: She took to social media to share a pre-save link for the album, which has the working title of swt live.

Grande previously revealed that the album will only feature songs from the first North American leg of the tour and her European performances. She also explained how work on the album has been going, writing, “been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny’s been producing all the band parts.”