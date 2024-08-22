ariana grande 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
On August 25, 2014, Ariana Grande released My Everything as her sophomore LP. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — Grande’s second of six No. 1 albums, with the most recent being Eternal Sunshine this March — and solidified Grande as a perennial hitmaker.

Worth celebrating, yes?

On Thursday, August 22, Grande announced her plans to commemorate a decade of My Everything. A digital deluxe release is out now, while limited 7-inch vinyl singles will be released on Monday, August 26, and digital single bundles will become available on Tuesday, August 27.

“Happy tenth anniversary to an album that very much changed my life,” Grande captioned her Instagram announcement. “I love you all so much and am deeply grateful always. Hope you enjoy these little anniversary celebration surprises.”

According to a press release, the limited 7-inch vinyl bundle features “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Love Me Harder,” and “One Last Time.” You can listen to the digital deluxe album here or pre-order vinyl here.

See the full deluxe album tracklist below.

Ariana Grande’s My Everything (Tenth Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

1. “Intro”
2. “Problem”
3. “One Last Time”
4. “Why Try”
5. “Break Free”
6. “Best Mistake”
7. “Be My Baby”
8. “Break Your Heart Right Back”
9. “Love Me Harder”
10. “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart”
11. “Hands On Me”
12. “My Everything”
13. “Bang Bang” +
14. “Only 1” +
15. “You Don’t Know Me” +
16. “Cadillac Song” +*
17. “Too Close” +*

+ First time on vinyl
* First time on DSPs

