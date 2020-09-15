Getty Image
Pop

Ariana Grande Has Teased Fans With A Snippet Of New Music

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Towards the end of 2019, Ariana Grande told her fans, “I’m just going to be chilling a lot more next year.” 2020 has been a quieter year for Grande, but not a silent one; She had No. 1 singles with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U“) and Lady Gaga (“Rain On Me“), after all. It seems she’s been working on some solo music as well, as she took to Twitter last night to share something new.

The snippet isn’t much in terms of length, but the six-second video shows off some smooth Grande vocals.

This follows another snippet of new music she shared back in March, writing alongside the audio, “i miss making things. can’t wait to get back to work. but for now, let’s stay inside pls.” She also shared how she was handling the pandemic, telling a fan, “i’m fine. i’d be an asshole if i complained. just watching things, calling friends, cooking and looking for ways to help ppl who don’t have it as easily as i do rn. if any of y’all need anything, any help at all pls tell me to check DMs.”

A couple months after that, she noted that she and Doja Cat had worked on something together: “I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop.”

Topics: #Ariana GrandeTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×