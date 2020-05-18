It was a competitive race for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week, as it was Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj up against Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce. Doja and Minaj ultimately came out on top, but their reign at No. 1 was short-lived: There’s a new No. 1 song on the chart dated May 23, and it’s the new Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stuck With U.”

“Stuck With U” is Bieber’s fourth No. 1 song as a lead artist, and his first since 2015’s “Love Yourself.” As for Grande, this is her third chart-topping single, and her most recent one before this was “7 Rings,” which was released as a single at the start of 2019. “Stuck With U” is the 38th song to debut at No. 1.

Shortly before the song’s video dropped, Bieber tweeted, “Excited to be singing with you @ArianaGrande.” Grande answered, “me too ! it has been a long time comin and i’m so glad we waited so patiently for this. it feels so special. love u, my friend.”