Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’ Dethrones Doja Cat And Nicki Minaj To Debut At No. 1

It was a competitive race for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week, as it was Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj up against Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce. Doja and Minaj ultimately came out on top, but their reign at No. 1 was short-lived: There’s a new No. 1 song on the chart dated May 23, and it’s the new Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stuck With U.”

“Stuck With U” is Bieber’s fourth No. 1 song as a lead artist, and his first since 2015’s “Love Yourself.” As for Grande, this is her third chart-topping single, and her most recent one before this was “7 Rings,” which was released as a single at the start of 2019. “Stuck With U” is the 38th song to debut at No. 1.

Shortly before the song’s video dropped, Bieber tweeted, “Excited to be singing with you @ArianaGrande.” Grande answered, “me too ! it has been a long time comin and i’m so glad we waited so patiently for this. it feels so special. love u, my friend.”

Coincidentally, Grande (and Bieber) knocking Doja off the chart comes shortly after Grande revealed that she and Doja had recently worked on a song together. Grande told Zane Lowe last week, “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop. But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

Grande also previously expressed her joy at seeing four female artists occupying the top two spots of the Hot 100 last week, writing, “this is such an incredible moment in music [heart emoji] wowowoooowoowwowoo i love seeing this with all my heart.”

