After what feels like a decade-long press tour, Wicked is finally here. Part one, at least. The movie-musical, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, is out in theaters now. To celebrate the occasion, Grande shared a note to her “sweet, sweet fans” in an Instagram Story (seen here).

“i’m feeling incredibly emotional today (who’s surprised?) and i wanted to just thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote. “often when we meet in person, you tell me that you’ve grown up with me or about the impact that my work has had on your life but i feel like i don’t really get the chance to tell you enough about the impact that you’ve had on mine.”

Grande is “grateful” for “the many ways in which you’ve held me over the years…. you have held my hand and helped mend my heart time and time again over the past ten years and i would never be here without you. i mean that in every way you can interpret it. thank you for your patience with me. i know i disappeared into this project for a long, long time (i believe you all called it ‘the drought’!) and i know that was hard for you all.”

The “Ordinary Things” singer wants to thank all the Arianators for “your fierce protection, your passion, and your ability to see me and love me as i evolve alongside all of you. I will never take your love, support or the irrevocable connection that we share for granted. from the days of doing many hour long meet n greets in the garage, when it was just us, til i am old lady Peaches, i will love you this same way.” She ended the note by calling the connection she has with her fans “one of the greatest joys and gifts of my life.”