A few weeks after Ariana Grande‘s “Ordinary Things” charted on the Billboard Hot 100, following the release of her Eternal Sunshine album, a special plaque came in the mail.

In Grande’s recent Instagram post, her grandmother, who is featured in the song, poses with her very own award that features the chart placement and a giant photo of her. Adding to the importance, Grande’s “Nonna” now holds a special record on the chart.

“Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot 100,” Grande captioned.

“Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight,” Nonna shared in the song, giving Grande some relationship advice, and earning herself a songwriting credit in the process.”That’s the worst thing to do; don’t ever, ever do that. And if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place – get out.”

Billboard also confirmed the fact that Nonna is the oldest charting Hot 100 performer at 98 years old. The record was previously held by the 96-year-old Fred Stobaugh who charted back in 2013 for being a writer of “Oh Sweet Lorraine.” (Stobaugh has since sadly passed away.)

