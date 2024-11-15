Perhaps the best viral video of 2018 was “THE WICKED WITCH OF THE EAST, BRO!” (below), a simple 26-second clip of two guys in an argument about The Wizard Of Oz, with one of them passionately making the case that Glinda The Good Witch is a princess and not a witch. (The guy later sort of admitted he was wrong on Tosh.0.) Well, the Oz universe is on people’s minds at the moment, given the upcoming Wicked movie, so star Ariana Grande just did the best thing possible: re-created the viral video.

She and Jimmy Fallon re-made the video to promote her appearance on yesterday’s The Tonight Show. Grande brought the appropriate passion to the role, complete with original hand gestures and head bobs as she and Fallon synced to the original audio.

As for the actual Fallon show, Grande reiterated what she said recently about acting, saying, “I’m very scared to freak my fans out when I talk about this, just because music and being on stage will always be a part of my life. So that will always… I will always be there, we’ll always have that together. But I just… I really do love acting, and I think, yeah, I would love for that.”

Find Grande’s interview below.